East Moline
|Candidate
|Vote Count
|Vote Percent
|
|Winner
|East Moline Mayor
-- 10 of 22 precincts reporting (45%)
|Reggie Freeman
|584
|59%
|(X)
|John Thodos
|262
|26%
|Gary E. Westbrook
|149
|15%
|East Moline Alderman Ward 3
-- 2 of 2 precincts reporting (100%)
|Nancy Mulcahey
|160
|70%
|(X)
|Belinda Rusch
|70
|30%
|East Moline Alderman Ward 7
-- 0 of 5 precincts reporting (0%)
|Dedrick W. Westbrook
|0
|0%
|Jose Roberto Rico
|0
|0%
|Moline Alderman At Large
-- 7 of 41 precincts reporting (17%)
|Carol Triebel
|246
|40%
|(X)
|Angie Normoyle
|174
|28%
|Gregory Alan Swanson
|140
|23%
|Edward A. Johnson
|57
|9%