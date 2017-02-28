KWQC-TV6 Election Results
East Moline Silvis
Moline South Moline Township
Rock Island  

East Moline

CandidateVote CountVote Percent Winner
East Moline Mayor -- 10 of 22 precincts reporting (45%)
Reggie Freeman58459%(X)
John Thodos26226%
Gary E. Westbrook14915%
East Moline Alderman Ward 3 -- 2 of 2 precincts reporting (100%)
Nancy Mulcahey16070%(X)
Belinda Rusch7030%
East Moline Alderman Ward 7 -- 0 of 5 precincts reporting (0%)
Dedrick W. Westbrook00%
Jose Roberto Rico00%
Moline Alderman At Large -- 7 of 41 precincts reporting (17%)
Carol Triebel24640%(X)
Angie Normoyle17428%
Gregory Alan Swanson14023%
Edward A. Johnson579%
Moline

CandidateVote CountVote Percent Winner
Moline Mayor -- 7 of 41 precincts reporting (17%)
Scott Raes191100%(X)
Kirk Witherspoon00%
Deborah Ryckeghem00%
Jody Fear00%
Frederick Carman00%
Stephanie Acri00%
Rock Island

CandidateVote CountVote Percent Winner
Rock Island Township Supervisor -- 11 of 15 precincts reporting (73%)
Alan M. Carmen21349%(X)
Lauren Boswell-Loftin20347%
Ruben E. Aguilar184%
Silvis

CandidateVote CountVote Percent Winner
Silvis Mayor -- 8 of 8 precincts reporting (100%)
Matthew Carter48264%(X)
Robert Cervantes27136%
Silvis City Clerk -- 8 of 8 precincts reporting (100%)
Jim Nelson50266%(X)
Shannon E. Pirmann26034%
Silvis Alderman Ward 2 -- 5 of 5 precincts reporting (100%)
Ian Kyle Pavelonis12658%(X)
William M. Fox9142%
Silvis Alderman Ward 3 -- 5 of 5 precincts reporting (100%)
Richard Lohse15678%(X)
Mary Sheldon4522%
South Moline Township

CandidateVote CountVote Percent Winner
South Moline Township Supervisor -- 10 of 29 precincts reporting (34%)
Tracy A Best19665%(X)
Kim Lazenby10635%
South Moline Township Trustee -- 10 of 29 precincts reporting (34%)
Mark Lundahl17719%(X)
Lisa Griffin17319%
Brian Forsberg16918%
Sharon Diekman12013%
Andrea Anderson12113%
Vance DeBruine9911%
Wayne Hill Sr.617%


